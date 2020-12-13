The Times News Rescue Fund has received a total of $30,006 in donations. Donations to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need. All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one. Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Donors include: Abby Stidham and Nathan Stidham in memory of Mary Olinger, $100; anonymous, $20; anonymous, $50; Sue Hinkle, $20; anonymous, $50; anonymous, $250; Shelburne Ferguson, $25; David and Linda Penley, $100; Robert Shelton, $150; A.I. Sobel, $100; Elmer and Martha Breeding in memory of Michael Breeding from Mom and Dad, $50; Ann Michels, $25; anonymous, $125; anonymous, $250; anonymous, $30; anonymous, $50; Bill and Judy Campbell, $100; M Trust, $250; Colonial Heights United Methodist Church — Room SS, $200; Liberty Hill Evangelical Methodist Church, $500; David and Linda Carr, $200; B. Flanary, $25; anonymous, $50; John and Julie Hyatt in memory of our parents, $75; Vivian Parker in memory of Charles Parker, $100; Doug Strickland, $250; Homer and Beverly Light, $200; Phil and Judy Onkotz, $30; Charles and Phyllis Wallen in loving memory of our son David Wallen, $200; Franklin and Sharon Crockett, $100; anonymous, $100; Patricia Arnold, $20; Pentecost Independent Freewill Baptist Church, $250; and Rick Thomason, $500.