The Times News Rescue Fund has received $25,561 in donations. Donations to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need. All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one. Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Donors include: Raymond Howington, $100; anonymous, $100; anonymous, $200; anonymous, $50; anonymous in memory of Ira and Joan Price, $100; anonymous, $50; Marie Bullis, $100; K. Daryl Parker, $50; anonymous, $100; David Hrivnak, $35; Noreen Starnes in memory of Jimmy and Michael L. Starnes, $150; anonymous, $50; anonymous, $150; Princess C. Hodge, $20; Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, $300; William Humphreys in memory of Barbara Humphreys, $2,000; anonymous, $20; Royden Russell, $100; Randy and Jaoann Puckett, $200; anonymous, $3,000; Susan and Kenneth Bernier, $100; Judy Crawford in memory of Ona Dean, Charlie Dean, Lay Tate May, Robert Crawford and Jennie Crawford, $250; anonymous, $250; Ann Ellis, $50; Susan Hilton, $200; anonymous, $100; Peggy Grommons, $100; Delphia Baker in memory of Lee Roy and Jeffrey Baker, $100; David and Dian Campbell in memory of Earl and Renee Campbell, $100; anonymous, $250; Edwin Lee Daugherty Jr. in honor of Carter, Eden and Cam, $150; anonymous, $100; Ernest Olinger in honor of Mary Olinger, $100; anonymous, $25; anonymous, $50; anonymous in memory of Butch Culbertson, $100; Mr. and Mrs. Albert Stone, $25; Solomon’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church, $100; Kerry Musick, $100; anonymous, $100; anonymous, $50; Bulcao Family, $250; Claudia Tustin, $200; anonymous, $40; anonymous, $50; Reba Kilgore, $100; Robert and Margaret Moore, $100; Jean Hutchins, $20; The Millers, $100; anonymous, $100; Marshall Lane, $100; anonymous, $100; Charles and Linda Montgomery in memory of Paul Winegar, $20; Jennifer Wolff in memory of Shawn Pierce, $100; S.L. Mcgrew, $50; Floyd Baker, $100; Martha Reid, $100; Terry Begley, $100; Somers Family, $100; Neil Boaz, $100; Lisa Winkle, $500; and Penny Renfro, $30.