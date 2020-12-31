By STAFF REPORT
The Times News Rescue Fund has received $5,621 in donations, bringing the total to $53,997. Donations to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need. All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one. Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Donors include: Anonymous in memory of Donna, $1,000; Mr. and Mrs. David Rau, $1,000; John and Harriet Thompson, $100; Kenneth and Joy Ball in memory of POWs and MIAs, $100; Teena Gardner, $25; Mary Trabue in honor of health care workers, $100; Mary and Martha Ladies Philoptochas Society of Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church, $100; anonymous, $100; David Foss, $100; anonymous, $300; anonymous, $25; George Keen, $100; Hank and Diana Somers in memory of R. Tom Carroll, $100; Chuck and Wanda McClellan, $100; Elm Springs United Methodist Church, $656; Hugh and Delores Johnson, $500; Lewis and Joyce Tunnell, $500; Curtis and Bronwen Huff, $50; anonymous, $100; Elizabeth Casteel, $25; Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Woodruff, $300; Donald Ellison, $40; anonymous, $100; and anonymous, $100.