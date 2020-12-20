The Times News Rescue Fund has received $2,775 in donations, bringing the total to $39,376. Donations to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need. All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one. Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Donors include: David Cline in memory of JW and Martha Cline, $50; anonymous, $100; anonymous, $100; Michelle Parker in memory of Tim Herliny, $50; anonymous, $25; Laurel and Gary McKinney, $100; Holtzclaw Guttering, Inc., $400; anonymous, $25; Mr. and Mrs. Steve Cutshaw, $100; Doris Dexter in loving memory of Jeffrey, $100; Evelyn Sloat, $25; Judy Pomeroy, $100; Stephen Mowry Jr., $500; anonymous, $100; Presbyterian Women of Bethany Church, $100; Ron and Joan McMasters, $200; anonymous, $200; James Smith in memory of Linda Smith, $25; Wilma Graham, $25; Charles Morgan, $100; Lisa Jones, $100; Mary Stewart, $50; and Bill Salyer in memory of Sondra, $200.