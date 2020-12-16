The Times News Rescue Fund has received $3,725 in donations, bringing the total to $33,731. Donations to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need. All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one. Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Donors include: Faye Montgomery in memory of the Montgomery and Starnes Families, $500; anonymous, $100; anonymous in memory of Sarah Horton, $100; Brian and Jennifer McDavid, $250; Tina Linkous, $100; Donna Linkous, $100; Donna Henderson, $200; Bobby Phillips, $1,000; Linda and Mahlor Worley in memory of Roy Page, $100; Shirley Napier in memory of James E. Napier, $50; anonymous, $50; Wilma Bunting in memory of James Bunting, $200; Carol Ritchie in memory of Glenn Ritchie, $50; anonymous, $100; Marie Byington, $100; James and Brenda Head, $50; W.A. Henderson, $100; Alvin Rhoten, $25; Mia Zager, $500; and Robert Maleskk, $50.