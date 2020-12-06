The Times News Rescue Fund has received $4,355 in donations, bringing the total to $13,926. Donations to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need. All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one. Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Donors include: Della Sturgill, $40; anonymous, $100; Billie Murphy, $25; anonymous in memory of Jo Ann Hill, $100; anonymous, $40; anonymous in honor of The Greatest Generation, $500; Linda Willis in memory of Joe H. Willis, $200; Betty Rowland, $25; James and Jo Anne Medlin, $200; Jack and Shirley Clevinger, $100; Dave Rogers, $100; C.D. and Louise Tate, $50; Lynn James, $500; Barbara Bishop, $100; anonymous, $25; Susan Beth in memory of Bill and Irene, and Jim Hammond, $200; Janice Joyce in memory of Raymond Joyce, $100; anonymous, $200; anonymous, $100; anonymous, $200; Betsy Schrum, $200; Cleo Cleek, $200; anonymous, $200; James Heironimus, $100; Steve Thompson, $100; Dorothy Rowland, $50; Stephen Falling, $500; and Deanna Purkey, $100.