The Times News Rescue Fund has received $960 in donations, bringing the total to $1,860.
Contributions to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need.
All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.
Donors include: Michael Hensley, $10; Eric Dowty, $50; Randall Puckett, $200; Michael Reed, $500; Ina Christina Chandler, $100; and Noah Bledsoe, $100.