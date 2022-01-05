KINGSPORT — The Times News Rescue Fund has received $3,120 in donations, bringing the total to $55,532.
Contributions to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need.
All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.
Donors include
A Team Real Estate Professionals, $1,000; Sandra Boyd, $100; Judith Pomeroy, $50; Jackie Harding, $50; anonymous, $50; anonymous, $100; Ted and Sheila Collins in memory of Shannon Collins, $150; anonymous, $20; Wayne Van Zee, $100; Lynn James, $500; Homer and Beverly Light in memory of Juanita Light, $100; anonymous, $25; Randy and Lisa in memory of Sidney and Dollie Dishner, $100; Debbie, Sue, Lisa and Jessie in loving memory of Joann Myers, $200; Mark and Karen Cox, $200; C&V Machining, $75; Mark Jenkins — Holston Health Consultants, $200; and Brian and Jennifer McDavid, $100.