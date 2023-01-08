featured Rescue Fund donations total $48,674.75 From staff reports Jan 8, 2023 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Times News Rescue Fund has received $48,674.75 in donations.Contributions to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need.All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations may also be made in memory of a loved one.Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.Donors include:Mark and Karen Cox, $100; anonymous, $50; anonymous, $50; C&V Machining, $75; and anonymous, $1,000.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Donation Fund Finance Bank Times News Rescue Fund Kingsport Rescue Loved One Tn Donor Economics Law Patrick Shull Stephen Gossett Judy Pomeroy Peggy Grommons Eric Dowty Michael Reed Randall Puckett Michael Hensley Total Gift Anonymous Memory Culbertson Virginia Dickson Elizabeth Humphreys William Janice Jones Cam Thomas Patton Weaponry Police Medicine Highway Gunshot Officer Military Ruth Mullins Robert Snedeker Work Linda Culbertson Gary Musick Soldier Grocery Stephen Gray Abby John Thompson David Wallen William Prusha James Wagner Pamela Ellen Donald Jackie Jeff Hooker Gregory Stancel Joe Salyer Rachel Hackler Michael Mccrary Upsilon Teddy Martha Ladies Philoptochos Society Jessie Randy Warren Thurston Terry Begley Mark Karen Cox Machining Recommended for you ON AIR