The Times News Rescue Fund has received $27,804.75 in donations. Contributions to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need.
All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations may also be made in memory of a loved one.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.
Donors include: Anonymous, $125; anonymous, $100; Henry and Diane Somers, $100; Royden Russell, $100; anonymous, $50; Gerald and Claudia Tustin, $100; Sarah Wright (Bridge Club), $187; anonymous, $20; anonymous, $50; Butch Surrett, $100; anonymous in memory of Marge Harvey, $100; Solomon’s Temple Baptist Church, $100; Bill and Judy Campbell, $100; Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, $300; anonymous, $200; Jim and Pat Donaldson, $50; Patricia Link in memory of Lizzie Wolf, $100; Charles and Phyllis Wallen in memory of beloved son David Wallen, $200; John and Dot Barker, $100; anonymous in memory of Steven Mowry 3rd, $1,000; William Prusha, $100; Chandra Gent, $50; Melanie Randolph, $500; Doug Tipton, $100; Linda and Don Davis, $250; Elizabeth Gilbert, $25; Paula Cahill, $100; Sarah Lynne McGrew, $50; Jeffrey Cox, $200; Raymond Morningstar, $100; anonymous, $100; Jennifer Wolff, $100; Randall Puckett, $200; Judith Pomeroy, $50; Christine Roulston, $150; Lisa Bloomer, $250; Carol Lee Schlather, $100; and John Thompson, $200.