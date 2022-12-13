The Times News Rescue Fund has received $21,997.75 in donations. Contributions to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need.
All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations may also be made in memory of a loved one.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.
Donors include: Kenneth Ball in memory of M.I.A., $200; anonymous, $1,000; Stephen and Julia Falling in memory of Norma Shackelford, $500; Linda Willis in memory of Joe Willis, $150; anonymous, $50; anonymous in memory of Ira and Joan Price, $100; anonymous, $50; Marshall Lane, $100; Anna Daniels in memory of Gene, $100; anonymous, $25; Stephen Gray, $50; Daryl Parker, $50; Patricia Bernard in memory of Rex Bernard, $50; anonymous, $100; Linda Worley and Malthon Whitaker in memory of Roy Page, $75; Ricky Spitzer, $50; Barbara Flanary, $25; anonymous, $50; anonymous, $100; anonymous, $250; anonymous, $50; Abby and Nathan Stidham in memory of Mary Olinger, $100; anonymous, $100; anonymous, $100; Judy Crawford in memory of Bob and Jennie Crawford, Ona Dean, Charlie Dean and Kay Tate May, $250; Joyce Tunnell in memory of Lewis Tunnell, $500; Marie Byington, $100; anonymous, $100; Steve Thompson, $100; and Larry and Travis Nelson in memory of Sandy Nelson, $100.