Rescue Fund 2022

The Times News Rescue Fund has received $14,522.75 in donations. Contributions to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need.

All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video