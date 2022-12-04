The Times News Rescue Fund has received $14,522.75 in donations. Contributions to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need.
All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.
Donors include: Joe Phillips, $100; Third Wednesday Bridge Club, $160; Liberty Hill Evangelical Methodist Church, $500; Brenda Sloce, $30; Michael and Marion Horton, $100; anonymous in honor of staff of Providence Medical Clinic and staff of Appalachian Miles for Smiles, $500; William and Elizabeth Humphreys in memory of Janice Jones, $2,500; William and Elizabeth Humphreys in memory of Barbara Jane Humphreys, $2,500; Kenneth Harris, $50; David and Barbara Bishop, $50; Linda Culbertson in memory of Butch Culbertson, $100; anonymous, $200; Billy H. Dickson in memory of Virginia Dickson, $200; Douglas and Wilma Carico, $50; Bill and Janyce Dudney, $100; anonymous, $200; anonymous, $200; Richard Carter, $500; Michelle Parker, $100; Lynn James, $500; and Matt and Trish Branham in memory of Eugene and Donald, $100.