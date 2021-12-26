From staff reports
KINGSPORT — The Times News Rescue Fund has received $2,792 in donations, bringing the total to $52,412.
Contributions to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need.
All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.
Donors include
Anonymous, $67; Mark and Sarah Dingus, $50; Kenneth Ball in memory of POWs and those MIA, $200; anonymous, $50; Randy Williams in memory of my mamaw Carrie Mellons, $50; Willis Surrett in memory of Elaine Surrett, $100; Ann Smelcer in memory of Johnny Smelcer, $50; anonymous, $25; Wilma Bunting in memory of James Bunting, $200; Lynne Middleton in memory of David Middleton, $100; anonymous, $50; Elizabeth Casteel, $50; Sarah and John Kirby, $50; Ruby Bellamy-Grimm, $100; Charles Morgan, $50; James Smith in memory of my wife Linda, $50; George and Brenda Lee in memory of Rayford, Brenda and Norma Reed, $1,000; James Rogers III, $500; and Deborah Blevins, $50.