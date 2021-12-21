KINGSPORT — The Times News Rescue Fund has received $1,425 in donations, bringing the total to $41,600.
Contributions to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need.
All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.
Donors include
Patricia Link in memory of Lizzie Wolf, $100; Rick Thomason, $150; Larry and Travis Nelson in memory of Sandy Nelson, $150; Abby and Nathan Stidhman in memory of Mary Olinger, $100; Phillip McGlothlin, $100; Donna Henderson, $100; Ronald and Joan McMaster, $200; Glenda Smith, $100; Gerald Tustin, $150; Virgil Hall in memory of Charlotte Vicars, $25; anonymous, $200; and Calvin Baker in memory of Delphia, Lee Roy and Jeffery Baker, $50.