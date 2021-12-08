The Times News Rescue Fund has received $4,230 in donations, bringing the total to $20,045.
Contributions to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need.
All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.
Donors include:
Ron Griffin, $30; anonymous in memory of Karen Leimkuhler, $100; James Kiehlmeier, $25; Pentecost Church, $250; John and Dot Baker, $100; Cynthia McMillan, $100; anonymous, $50; anonymous, $100; anonymous, $300; Cleo Cleek, $100; anonymous, $25; William Dyer, $200; anonymous, $50; anonymous, $50; anonymous in memory of Garrett, $100; James and Carolyn Chandler, $100; Phil Onkotz, $50; Lesley Free, $100; Carol Ritchie in memory of Glenn, $200; Terry and Connie Begley, $50; anonymous, $100; Xi Beta Upsilon, $50; anonymous, $200; Thomas Price, $100; Linda Willis in memory of Joe Willis by his family, $200; Norene Starnes in memory of Michael L. Starnes, $100; anonymous, $100; anonymous, $100; Mark and Charlotte Taylor in memory of our parents, Herbert and Madgie Taylor, and Kenneth and Velma Estes, $100; Terry Hart, $100; anonymous, $100; Mr. and Mrs. Michael Malcolm, $300; Betty Barker, $100; Stephen Chase, $100; anonymous, $50; Shirley Napier in memory of my husband, James E. Napier, $50; Gennis and Phyllis Ford, $50; and Judy Crawford in memory of Ona Dean, Charlie Dean, Kay Tate May, Robert Crawford and Jennie Crawford, $250.