KINGSPORT — The Times News Rescue Fund has received $4,865 in donations, bringing the total to $24,910.
Contributions to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need.
All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.
Donors include:
Pentecost Independent Freewill Baptist Church in memory of Reba McAmis, $250; Ina Christina Chandler, $100; Reba Stapleton, $100; Annie Mouse, $100; Gary Musick in memory of all the infantry soldiers and others that lost their lives in unnecessary wars, $2,500; anonymous, $25; Margaret Moore, $300; M Trust, $250; anonymous, $50; anonymous, $100; Michael and Sondra Baker, $600; Jennifer Wolff, $100; Larry Carter, $500; anonymous, $50; and Jim and Carolyn Austin in memory of Aggie and Bessie, and Cynthia Morgan, $90.