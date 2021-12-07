Times News Rescue Fund surpasses $15,000
The Times News Rescue Fund has received $12,005 in donations, bringing the total to $15,815.
Contributions to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need.
All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.
Donors include:
KPD investigating shooting on Dale Street
KINGSPORT — On Nov. 29 shortly after midnight, Kingsport Police Department patrol officers and detectives responded to multiple calls to Kingsport 911 reporting gunshots fired in the 900 block of Dale Street.
According to a news release from KPD Public Information Officer Thomas Patton, responding officers located evidence of a shooting incident, including shell casings, projectiles and blood on the sidewalk and in the roadway in front of a Dale Street residence.
At the nearby intersection of Maple and Oak streets, officers located a 73-year-old male victim with what appeared to be a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released, Patton said.
This matter remains under open and active investigation by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information to assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
If an individual who is able to supply information related to these or any other cases wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/ contact-us