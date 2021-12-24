From staff reports
KINGSPORT — The Times News Rescue Fund has received $8,020 in donations, bringing the total to $49,620.
Contributions to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need.
All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.
Donors include
Albert and Constance Stone, $400; Second Tuesday Bridge Club, $150; anonymous, $80; Danny and Betty Davidson in memory of loved ones, $75; Jerry and Marie Bullis, $100; Betty Prince in memory of Mike Prince and our parents, $200; anonymous, $20; Betty Schrum, $200; Carolyn Mayse, $100; Paul and Rena Buonaccorsi, $100; Nancy Slaughter, $100; Paul and Janet Asbury in memory of Mike Locke, $50; anonymous, $200; anonymous, $250; Bradley Lifford, $50; Heinrich Reyes, $100; Patricia Harris, $50; anonymous in honor of June Hensley, $100; Anthony Templeton, $125; Virginia Thompson, $5,000; given by six great-grandchildren and one on the way, $100; Third Wednesday Bridge Club, $140; anonymous, $100; James Johnson, $30; Alfred Tholson, $100; and Gary Baker, $100.