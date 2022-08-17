From trips up the old Elizabethton Highway, we remember Gurney Campbell’s Gurney Burgers, the ones that got the attention of Charles Kuralt from CBS News. At a gas station in the Knox County community of Powell, we’ve had Hump Burgers, memorializing Buster Moore’s character “Humphammer” from “The Bonnie Lou and Buster Show.”

We’ve enjoyed the Big Hack over in Sullivan Gardens, a hamburger named for the oldest living volunteer fire chief in Tennessee, the late Hack Cleek. At Tootie’s in the Willie Boom community of Bristol, we’ve savored the Arvil Burger. The Big Pal at the Pal’s Sudden Service locations is a tasty reminder of our friend the late Pal Barger.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Fred Sauceman is the author of “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”

Recommended for you