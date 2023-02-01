N1203P43004C

Many people with glaucoma do not realize they have the condition until they are seen for a routine exam.

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: During my recent eye exam, the eye doctor used a machine to blow a puff of air into each of my eyes. It felt like I was in a video game, but I was the target. It didn’t hurt, but it did startle me. What does this test measure and how is it helpful in evaluating my vision? Is this something I need to have regularly repeated?

ANSWER: Vision tests are always important to maintain good eyesight. This particular scenario sounds like you had a noncontact tonometry test, also known as the puff test, as part of your comprehensive eye exam. It also can be done by gently touching a flat-tipped cone to your cornea, called applanation tonometry, or by other testing methods. These tests measure the fluid pressure in your eye.

