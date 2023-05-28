Word Cloud

We asked our Facebook friends what word or phrase comes to mind when you think about Memorial Day. The Times News used their responses to create this word cloud.

 WordClouds.com

We asked our Facebook friends what word or phrase comes to mind when you think about Memorial Day. The Times News used their responses to create this word cloud.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you