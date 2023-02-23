ROGERSVILLE — Students at Rogersville City School recently showcased their talents by taking part in several competitions and in some cases bringing home awards.
The events included a 4-H speech contest, 4-H poster contest, Farm Bureau essay contest, and the school spelling bee.
“I was so proud of all the students that chose to compete in any of the events,” said RCS Director Edwin Jarnagin. “RCS is excited that so many of the events were won by our students. I appreciate the 4-H office and Farm Bureau for allowing the students to participate and compete. Students’ involvement in these activities is very beneficial to them. Giving a speech; presenting your work; or spelling words while standing in front of peers, teachers, and other adults is very difficult. The school board will formally recognize them at a meeting.”
4-H Speech Contest
The 4-H speech contest was open to students in fourth through eighth grade and required participants to write an informational or persuasive speech and present it to their local 4-H club.
All blue-ribbon winners competed in the countywide round. This year all of the winners of the countywide contest were from RCS.
The five winners were Matt Kirkpatrick (sixth), Will Phillips (eighth), Blakely Ramsey (fourth), Sophia Galvez (seventh) and Grey Kirkpatrick (fifth).
They will present their speeches on March 7 at the Upper 8 Regional Contest at Happy Valley Middle School.
4-H Poster Contest
The digital and traditional poster contest was open to k-12 students and asked entrants to create posters that promote the 4-H program.
“This contest is a great opportunity for 4-H members to show off their artistic and creative sides,” RCS librarian Kari Fields said. “Our students demonstrate their knowledge of programs such as Google Slides when designing a digital 4-H poster in class. It is a great way to incorporate technology literacy with a meaningful purpose.”
Students had the opportunity to create traditional or digital posters.
This year, Hawkins County 4-H had 187 entries in the digital poster contest, and two of the three regional winners attend RCS.
The winners were RCS students Madelyn Banks, sixth grade, and Matthew Dixson, eighth grade. One student from Church Hill Intermediate School, Emma Bailey, also placed in the top three.
The three winners are among 15 students who will advance to the state competition.
For the traditional poster contest, all three regional winners were RCS students: Rylee Sivert, sixth grade; Callie-Ann Parsons, fifth grade; and Carrie Ruth Lawson, seventh grade.
Also, Parsons will move on to the state competition.
Farm Bureau Essay Contest
Another contest that RCS students participated in was sponsored by the Tennessee Farm Bureau Women’s Association. It was open to all Hawkins County fifth-graders and asked them to write about why agriculture is important.
Two students from RCS and one from the county school district placed in the contest. St. Clair Elementary School student Yamato Wallace won third place, Ariyanna Dennis took second place and Jackson Davenport was first place. Davenport will go on to represent Hawkins County at the state level.
RCS Spelling Bee
The final contest was the Rogersville City School Spelling Bee, which took place on Jan. 11.
The competition consisted of grade-level winners in fourth through eighth grade.
Jackson Davenport, who also took first place in the Farm Bureau essay contest, won with the word "doorjamb." Davenport will move on to compete in the regional spelling bee in Knoxville.
The runner-up in the RCS spelling bee was Alma Baumbach.