Shrimp Sliders and Quick Potato Salad. The sliders are topped with a flavorful sauce of mayonnaise, mustard, scallions and some Old Bay seasoning.

 Linda Gassenheimer/TNS

Shrimp sauteed in garlicky butter fills these little mini burger rolls. A sauce of mayonnaise, mustard, scallions and some Old Bay seasoning is spread on the rolls. Old Bay is a blend of herbs and spices, usually celery salt, red and black pepper and paprika. It’s mostly used to season shellfish.

For the potato salad, I doctored up deli potato salad with some sliced carrots and chopped chives.

