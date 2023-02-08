FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Chimichangas are fried burritos. They’re usually made with a flour tortilla filled with meat, cheese and spices.

 Linda Gassenheimer/TNS

With thoughts of the Super Bowl this year in Glendale, Arizona. I decided on an Arizona-inspired meal. Chimichangas are fried burritos and a popular dish in Arizona. They’re usually made with a flour tortilla filled with meat, cheese and spices.

There are many stories as to their origin, which is based on Mexican burritos. One is of a Mexican restaurant owner in Arizona named Woody Johnson who would deep-fry leftover burritos as an experiment. They were so successful that they became a staple on his menu.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.