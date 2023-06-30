N1608P64009C

Bees, butterflies and other pollinators fill an important role in the food chain.

We and our planet simply can’t survive without butterflies, bees and other pollinators.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates one-third of the human diet comes from insect-pollinated plants.

