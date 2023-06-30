We and our planet simply can’t survive without butterflies, bees and other pollinators.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates one-third of the human diet comes from insect-pollinated plants.
June 19-25 was designated National Pollinator Week to celebrate and raise awareness for the birds, bats, bees, butterflies, beetles and other small mammals that pollinate plants. To help out, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is undertaking Project Milkweed to send free native milkweed seeds to Tennesseans all over the state.
Milkweed is a flowering plant that provides a place for monarch butterflies to lay their eggs and provides food for their larvae and caterpillars. When the caterpillars eat the plant, it gives them a naturally bitter taste, which protects them from predators.
Monarchs, the orange-and-black-winged butterflies known for their long-distance annual migration, pollinate plants while feeding on nectar from flowers on their cross-country journeys.
They, and other pollinators, fill an important role in the food chain.
Both monarch butterflies and milkweed habitats have declined by 90% since 1992, making efforts to preserve and protect them critical.
Through the state’s Project Milkweed, Tennessee residents need only fill out an online form at tnpollinators.org/milkweed to receive free milkweed seeds by mail.
Orders are accepted throughout the year, but seed shipments will be made in the fall, between Aug. 1 and Oct. 1.
For successful germination, the milkweed should be planted before Oct. 15.
The two species available, red milkweed for small gardens and common milkweed for larger areas, produce attractive flowers and foliage in addition to providing habitats for butterflies.
The Department of Transportation also provides educational materials for children on its website, tnpollinators.org, to help young Tennesseans become conservationists.
It’s up to us to be good stewards for the planet, and that means protecting and preserving the pollinators that provide for us.
— Johnson City Press
