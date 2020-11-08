The Tri-Cities Civil War Roundtable will meet Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Little Theater of the Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport. Brian McKnight will present the program “Confederate Outlaw: Champ Ferguson and the Civil War in Appalachia.”
Fifty attendees can sit in the main seating area of the theater, with an overflow of attendees sitting in the balcony. All should wear face masks, and social distancing seating is required.
Anyone interested in dining with the speaker at Chop House before the meeting should contact Wayne Strong at (423) 323-2306.
McKnight is professor of history and a founding director of the Center for Appalachian Studies at the University of Virginia — Wise.
He is a specialist in contested and coerced loyalties and is the author of “Contested Borderland: The Civil War in Appalachian Kentucky and Virginia,” which won the James I. Robertson Literary Award, and “Confederate Outlaw: Champ Ferguson and the Civil War in Appalachia,” which won the Tennessee Library Award for best book in Tennessee history.
His most recent book is titled “‘We Fight for Peace’: The Story of Twenty-Three American Soldiers, Prisoners of War, and Turncoats in the Korean War.” His other writings have been featured in the New York Times, and his work on Korean War prisoners of war was profiled in the New Yorker.
McKnight is currently at work on a volume of writings on guerrilla warfare in the Civil War and is co-authoring with Gary Robert Matthews a biography of Confederate General Simon Bolivar Buckner.