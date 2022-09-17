religion column

Every election cycle is portrayed as the most vital one to date; each new election cycle is hyped up more than the last one. Americans are constantly being told that this is “the most important election ever in our nation’s history.” We are cautioned, our “liberty is at stake,” we are warned our “freedoms and way of life” are on the line — this hyperbolic propaganda is repeated around the clock, all the while ignoring God’s role in assigning positions of authority.

Yes, Nov. 8 all 435 seats of the House of Representatives and 35 out of the 100 Senate seats are being contested, as well as our Volunteer State’s gubernatorial election. Should your church leadership tell you who to vote for? No. Should your church leaders tell you which political party to support? Never.

Craig Cottongim is the minister at New Song Church in Kingsport. Email him at craig

cottongim@gmail.com.