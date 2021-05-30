Keep Kingsport Beautiful’s popular “Saturday in the Gardens” fundraiser returns June 19 with a host of beautiful gardens ready and waiting for participants to explore.
The event is sponsored by Eastman and all proceeds go to support the many programs of Keep Kingsport Beautiful.
Saturday in the Gardens is a day of self-guided tours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at some of Kingsport’s most beautiful private gardens.
Featured stops include the gardens of:
• David and Denise Clark (1430 Linville St.)
• Tammie Davis (2021 Pendragon Road)
• Larry Maston (2337 Pendragon Road)
• Dr. Jack Crowder (1402 Watauga St.)
• Carol McCreary and Earl Hockin (1001 Laurel Wood Drive)
The tour also features the Domtar Arboretum at Borden Park, a Level 2 Tennessee Urban Forestry Council Arboretum with certification received in 2015. More than 65 labeled trees are located at the arboretum, including more than 45 different genus and more than 65 different species.
Tickets for “Saturday in the Gardens” are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Advance tickets may be purchased at the Kingsport Chamber, located at 400 Clinchfield St., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the day of the event, tickets will be available at the individual gardens.
The tour will be held rain or shine, and tickets are nonrefundable.
Comfortable shoes are recommended. All areas may not be level or handicap accessible; tour at your own risk. No pets, strollers, motorized scooters or tobacco products of any kind are permitted.
Keep Kingsport Beautiful is a partnership of the City of Kingsport and Kingsport Chamber. An affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Keep Kingsport Beautiful has won more than 70 national, state and environmental awards. To learn more, contact Sharon Hayes by email at shayes@kingsportchamber.org or call (423) 392-8814.