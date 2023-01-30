TRV-AIRLINES-PETS-DMT

Pets that can travel as carry-ons are limited to cats and dogs that meet size, age and destination requirements.

 Dreamstime/TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 14-year-old beagle is searching for a new home after it was surrendered recently at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The dog, Baby Girl, was left at the airport because the crate she was in would not fit under her then-owner’s seat on the plane, the former owner, who did not want to be identified, told WSOC.

