My travel group — all composed of Dobyns-Bennett high schoolers and organized by the Latin language teacher, Mr. Buchanan — landed in Italy sometime in the early morning, 6 or 7 a.m. We had crisscrossed the East Coast of America, from Kingsport to Charlotte to New York — then finally, after seven hours of flying and one or two conversations with friendly strangers, we arrived in Europe.
Despite the overcast sky and the initial sight of an industrialized city of Milan, taking the first step off the plane stole my breath away.
We stayed overnight in Milan, in a small hotel on the outskirts of the city. We didn’t have much time to explore since our schedule was so packed. Because of the uneven number of students from my own school, I volunteered to room with two girls from Mississippi: Erin and Gabby. Both were wonderful to have as companions for the few days we traveled together. We talked long into the night, only sharing a few hours of sleep.
Our first destination was Venice. From my own group, surprisingly not knowing anyone prior to the trip, I asked if I could hang around with a girl named Olivia and her mother, Brandi, one of the only chaperones. They hardly knew anyone either. The entire day in Venice, we got to experience the incredible, breathtaking sights together. We strolled around the cobbled streets, laughed while people- watching, rode in the scenic gondolas, explored ancient ornate rooms in the Duomo, ate fine pastas (or in Olivia’s case, pizza) and taste-tested Italian drinks. While eating, two boys with nothing better to do joined our group — Thomas and Alex. They stuck with us after that.
We embarked to the classical city of Florence next, roaming around the streets with more free time than any other city. We ventured through the Palazzo Vecchio and snapped wonderful pictures of marble and bronze statues, with the waxing moon set as the backdrop. We also stepped into the leather marketplace where Olivia, Thomas and Alex showcased their bartering skills. We all chased the swarming pigeons that strutted down the square and named them accordingly, such as Fat Tony and Rebecca.
In the center of Italy, we stopped in the scenic countryside town of Assisi. The landscape proved to be awe-inspiring. From the thick windows of our charter bus, driven by Claudio, we sat and stared out. We got out and explored the Basilica of Saint Francis, with hand-drawn mosaics and shops that lined the sloping streets.
Our longest and most tiring day came when we visited the Vatican. We briefly looked through Rome, which circled the small city-state, then made our way through checkpoints and the Vatican-officiated polizia. Slowly, walking beside and underneath centuries-old art and architecture created by the Romans and Greeks, we were enamored with the wonders that the Sistine Chapel — and my favorite of the trip — the Basilica of Saint Peter offered. I lay on the tiled flooring to take pictures of the circling dome, hovering high above our heads. When viewing Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam, I popped in my earbuds and played classical music to be enveloped in the full experience. Here, a boy named Tristan also joined our little, but now completed group, and Brandi our temporary adopted mother. She didn’t seem to mind the four extra children.
The next day, we trifled through the infamous city of Rome. The Trevi Fountain showered huge spurts of water, protected by carved Renaissance statues. We all made sure to turn around and, behind our backs, throw euros into the fountain for marvelous luck. Olivia missed her first euro, so we took pity on her and gave her another, while Thomas and Alex laughed. Tristan was the tallest and easily made his euro in without trouble. Afterward, we searched around Old Rome, full of ruins and overgrown courtyards that saw emperors and empires rise and fall. The Colosseum gave historical insights where gladiators once battled for their freedom and crowds used to roar with excitement. Thomas, Alex and Tristan believed that they could’ve given a worthy fight.
After our tour of Italy, all of us grew somewhat homesick for our comparatively small city of Kingsport. Yet with the unforgettable experiences we all faced, in certain aspects, we grew and matured far more in 10 days than anything we’d been exposed to in our schooling.
For more reasons than one, the Italy trip will remain in my heart and mind for years to come.
To Olivia, Brandi, Thomas, Alex, Tristan and Mr. Buchanan — thank you for one wild adventure and helping me understand life a little bit better. Stay nice, Thomas.