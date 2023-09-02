Photos: Firefighter training Sep 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thanks to the Kingsport Fire Department, which submitted these photos of firefighters participating in high-rise pack training recently at the downtown parking garage. Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Pumpkin Fest is back and bigger than before Editorial: Police recruiting is a nationwide problem Photos: Firefighter training Kingsport police looking for runaway teen boy Editorial: Please stay cautious in highway work zones The power of community begins with being a good neighbor ON AIR Local Events