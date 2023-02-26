Simon is a 3-year-old, male, tabby cat. Simon came in a stray and is mostly tan with a white patch under his chin. He is already neutered and is one of the many cats currently available for adoption in our cat colony. Please consider visiting the Petworks Animal Services facility and adopting him today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671.
Meet Percey!
Percey is a female shepherd mix, 3 to 4 years old. Percey loves swimming, running and playing and would do best in an active home. She loves car rides and behaves very well on a leash. She would be best as an only pet. Percey is spayed, up to date on vaccines and heartworm negative. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Beau!
This beautiful boy is Beau. He is a 1-year-old Australian cattle dog/blue heeler mix and has a gorgeous white striped tail. Beau is house trained, crate trained, good with kids over 5 years old, and loves to play with a ball. He is neutered, current on vaccinations and microchipped. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment.