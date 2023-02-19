Ginger came to the rescue with her daughter Nutmeg (already adopted) and now is looking for her forever home. Ginger is friendly and doesn’t mind being held. She was a bit overwhelmed and stressed in our community cat room but would probably do just fine with one or two more cats (or alone, of course). Ginger is just over one year, spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. Call Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.
Ginger came to the rescue with her daughter Nutmeg (already adopted) and now is looking for her forever home. Ginger is friendly and doesn’t mind being held. She was a bit overwhelmed and stressed in our community cat room but would probably do just fine with one or two more cats (or alone, of course). Ginger is just over one year, spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. Call Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.
Meet Damario!
This big handsome boy is 4 years old. He has quite the personality. Damario has a beautiful face that lures you in. But don’t be fooled — when he is done being loved on he will let you know in typical cat fashion. He would probably prefer to have his humans all to himself and be an only child. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Bailey!
Bailey is a 2-year-old, female, mixed-breed dog. Bailey is mostly white with a brown patch around her left eye. She is already spayed and is one of the many dogs currently available for adoption in our dog kennel. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting her today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. Call 423-247-1671.