Clay is a 10-month-old, neutered, male cat. Clay is one of our longest residents and has grown up at the shelter. He is a very sweet and loving boy who has waited a long time for a home. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Venice is one of our longest residents. She is about 2 years old and is a female, mixed-breed dog. Venice is such a sweet girl but has been at the shelter a long time waiting for a home. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Cannon is a very energetic dog. He loves being outside, and he walks well on a leash. He is friendly and would do great with an active family. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Hector is a friendly dog that loves car rides and field trips. He walks well on a leash and is easy to walk. He appears to like most other dogs. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
This unique face belongs to 7-year-old Mittens. Mittens has been at the rescue for way too long and is a bit stressed, but when adopted we think he would blossom. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Handsome Harry is a schnauzer mix and is 10 months old. Harry loves to play with toys and is learning to fetch. He plays well with other dogs and is working on leash training. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Clay is a 10-month-old, neutered, male cat. Clay is one of our longest residents and has grown up at the shelter. He is a very sweet and loving boy who has waited a long time for a home. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Venice!
Venice is one of our longest residents. She is about 2 years old and is a female, mixed-breed dog. Venice is such a sweet girl but has been at the shelter a long time waiting for a home. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Cannon!
Cannon is a very energetic dog. He loves being outside, and he walks well on a leash. He is friendly and would do great with an active family. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Hector!
Hector is a friendly dog that loves car rides and field trips. He walks well on a leash and is easy to walk. He appears to like most other dogs. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Mittens!
This unique face belongs to 7-year-old Mittens. Mittens has been at the rescue for way too long and is a bit stressed, but when adopted we think he would blossom. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Harry!
Handsome Harry is a schnauzer mix and is 10 months old. Harry loves to play with toys and is learning to fetch. He plays well with other dogs and is working on leash training. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.