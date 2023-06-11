This handsome boy is so sweet! If you are searching for a love bug with a gorgeous face, this is your boy. Buddy is 3 years old. He is very affectionate. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
This handsome boy is so sweet! If you are searching for a love bug with a gorgeous face, this is your boy. Buddy is 3 years old. He is very affectionate. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Amos!
Amos is a beautiful cattle dog mix. He is 3 years old. He is a little reserved around new people. But when he gets to know you he is a love bug. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Posie!
Posie is a beautiful, 3-year-old, female mix breed dog. She is such a sweet girl. Posie would love an active home with a fenced yard because she loves to run and play. She is good with kids. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Sage!
Sage is a 1-year-old, spayed female cat. She is a beautiful tabby cat and is one of our longest shelter residents. This girl is super sweet and loves to be cuddled. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Redford!
Redford is a 2-year-old husky mix. Redford likes to go on hikes, likes cats and other dogs, knows basic commands, and has good manners in public. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Max!
He is 4 years old and a very laid-back cat with green eyes. Max likes to play with other cats and sunbathe in the window. Once he gets to know you, he enjoys belly rubs. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.