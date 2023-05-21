Bowinkle is a 1 year-old, neutered, male cat. He is one of our longest shelter residents. This sweet boy is very loving and deserves to have a loving home. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Bowinkle is a 1 year-old, neutered, male cat. He is one of our longest shelter residents. This sweet boy is very loving and deserves to have a loving home. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Morris, John
Meet Lady!
Lady is a beautiful, 7-year-old, female, pit mix. She is a sweet girl that loves to take her stuffed animals outside with her! Lady has been at the shelter since her owner passed away. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Morris, John
Meet Cheyeane!
Cheyeane is a 6-month-old heeler mix. She is very smart and would do well with an active family. She loves toys and is treat motivated. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Jasper!
Jasper is a 2-year-old male cat. He is very affectionate and loves to be petted. If you are looking for a lap cat, he is your boy. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Ace!
Ace is a 2-year-old Australian cattle dog/pit mix that loves to run and play, so he will need a yard to run in. Ace is good with kids and other dogs, but not cats. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet White Sox!
White Sox is a 4-year-old Tabby with white socks. He’s a sweet boy who loves to be petted but can be shy at first. Just give him some time, and he will come around. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.