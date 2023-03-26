Coco is a 5-year-old female cat with the most beautiful markings. Coco came to us as an owner surrender. She is a special-needs kitty that deserves a special home because she is blind. Her inability to see doesn’t stop her from being one of the sweetest kitties at the shelter. Please consider visiting the Petworks Animal Services facility and adopting her today! Calling 423-247-1671.
Grizzly is a 5-year-old chocolate Lab. He was found on the side of the road injured. He had surgery for a broken hip. He has recovered from his injury and is doing well. He would prefer to be an only child. He craves all the attention. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Gucci is a loving senior dog that is sweet, a cuddler and just wants affection. He knows basic commands, will take treats gently, and likes to go on walks. He doesn’t care for small children, cats or most dogs. He loves to be brushed! He qualifies for the Spring Fling adoption rate of $20.23. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Grizzly!
Meet Gucci!
