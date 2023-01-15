Pixie is a 5-month-old, female, domestic short-haired feline. Pixie has a gray and white coat, with piercing yellow eyes. She came in as a stray and is one of the many cats we have available for adoption. Pixie lives in our cat colony and is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting her today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Ryder is a handsome 6-year-old Lab/shepherd mix. He is just an older gentleman who enjoys the simpler things in life, like napping in the sun and begging for treats. Ryder is not very high energy but gets excited for walks and the occasional zoomies during play. He is dog selective and does not like cats. Ryder is on a poultry- free diet due to skin allergies. He would prefer a home with adults or older children and a fenced-in yard. Ryder is house trained, neutered, current on vaccinations and microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment.
Meet Ryder!
