Poppy is a 11-month-old, female cat. Poppy came to us as a stray. She is a feisty and playful kitty that enjoys spending time with other cats. Poppy is one of many cats currently available for adoption at Petworks. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Shadow!
Shadow is a special senior girl that came to us because she had been abandoned. She is a 7-year-old, female, mixed-breed dog. Shadow is kid friendly. She prefers not to include cats in her circle of friends and is very selective about her canine companions as well. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Frankie!
Frankie is a very handsome German shepherd mix. He is searching for someone to be “his person.” Once he bonds with someone he will be a velcro dog. Unfortunately, he would not do well with small children or cats. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Hobo!
Hobo is a beautiful, photogenic cat. She has quite a bit of sass. By that we mean she is a kitty that will let you know when she is done with you petting her. She likes attention on her terms. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Harper!
Harper came to the rescue as a non-socialized older kitten. She used to hiss at everything and everyone because she was scared. Now she is still on the shy end. She will need someone calm and patient around her who is not in hurry to have a lap cat. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Leo!
Leo is a friendly 4-year-old pit bull terrier that loves to lay in your lap and nap in the sunshine. He needs to be an only animal and would be great in an adult household. He’s OK with children but could knock them down. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.