Ottis is 2 years old. He has very unusual markings that make him super handsome. He is very active and would do best with an active family. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Snowball!
Snowball is looking for someone to love her. She came to us with cancer on her ear. She had surgery to remove her ear. She is very affectionate and loves attention. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Chip!
Chip is a 1-year-old male, mixed-breed dog. He has lots of energy and loves to run and play. Chip has been at the shelter a long time and is looking for a loving home. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Cici!
Cici is a 1-year-old female cat. She is a beautiful tabby cat that is very sweet and enjoys spending time with her human. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Meet Marty!
Marty is a super sweet boy, approximately 6 months old. He is a brindle Plott hound with lots of love to give. He is high energy and loves people. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Zsa Zsa!
Zsa Zsa is a 1-year-old, long-haired beauty. She’s a little shy at first but warms up quickly. She meows for attention when you come into the room. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.