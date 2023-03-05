Mink is 2 years old, likes to give hugs, likes to be held, loves to hide under blankets, will give love nibbles but not too hard. Older kids please! Mink is litter box trained, up to date on vaccinations, neutered and will be microchipped when you come to adopt him, Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.
Mink is 2 years old, likes to give hugs, likes to be held, loves to hide under blankets, will give love nibbles but not too hard. Older kids please! Mink is litter box trained, up to date on vaccinations, neutered and will be microchipped when you come to adopt him, Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.
Meet Maverick!
Maverick is a 3-year-old husky. He is very intelligent! He is super sweet and extremely gentle and loves to play fetch. Maverick would do best in a home with a fenced-in yard. Unfortunately, he cannot live with small dogs or cats. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Snoopy!
Snoopy is a 2-year-old, male beagle mix. Snoopy has a black, brown, and white patched coat and brown eyes. He is one of the many dogs currently available for adoption in our dog kennel. Please consider adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.