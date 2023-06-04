This handsome boy is a year old. He came into the shelter as a stray. He is very friendly and super playful. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
This handsome boy is a year old. He came into the shelter as a stray. He is very friendly and super playful. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Zeus!
Zeus is a gentle giant. He is 9 years old. This sweet boy is very affectionate and calm. He gets along with other dogs and would love a home to call his own. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Nyx!
Nyx enjoys human attention but is not a huge fan of being picked up. She came to the rescue with a large group of cats from a hoarding case. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Angell!
This beauty is 10-year-old Angell, and she’s a shepherd mix. She is very affectionate, selective with cats, house trained, loves to be brushed and definitely a lap dog. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Bellatrix!
Bellatrix came to us as an owner surrender because she is not good with cats. Bellatrix is sweet, calm, and good around kids and other dogs. She has been at the shelter a long time. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Buzz!
Buzz is approximately 1 year old, male kitty. He is neutered and up to date on vaccines. Buzz is a very sweet guy that came to us as a stray. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.