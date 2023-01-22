Atticus is a 2-year-old Dutch Lab mix, and boy does he have energy. Atticus would do best in a home with active people who could keep up with his energy level. He is very smart and food motivated so is a fast learner when it comes to training. Come visit Atticus and the other great dogs at the shelter. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Oakley is a handsome 4-year-old Tabby. It has been a rough year for Oakley, who came from a horrible living situation. But he has battled back and is ready to settle down in a quiet, loving home. Oakley gets along fine with other cats. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Call 423-239-5237.
Lulu is a 5-year-old, female, bully mix. Lulu came in as an owner surrender. She has a mostly brown coat, but her face, paws and the tip of her tail are white. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting her today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. Call 423-247-1671.
Atticus is a 2-year-old Dutch Lab mix, and boy does he have energy. Atticus would do best in a home with active people who could keep up with his energy level. He is very smart and food motivated so is a fast learner when it comes to training. Come visit Atticus and the other great dogs at the shelter. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Oakley!
Oakley is a handsome 4-year-old Tabby. It has been a rough year for Oakley, who came from a horrible living situation. But he has battled back and is ready to settle down in a quiet, loving home. Oakley gets along fine with other cats. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Lulu!
Lulu is a 5-year-old, female, bully mix. Lulu came in as an owner surrender. She has a mostly brown coat, but her face, paws and the tip of her tail are white. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting her today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. Call 423-247-1671.