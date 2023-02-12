Ace is an Australian cattle dog/blue heeler/pit bull terrier mix that loves to run and play, so he will need a yard to run in. Ace is good with kids and other dogs, but not cats. Look at those beautiful ears! He cannot have blankets or soft toys because he will eat them. Ace has been neutered, is current on vaccinations and microchipped. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Purdy is a big, handsome boy that has lots of love to give. He became overwhelmed and was very scared when he came to the shelter. Now he is learning to not be afraid. He would do best in a quiet home. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 4 23-926-8769.
Lucy is a 7-month-old, female, tabby cat. Lucy is an owner-surrender with brown and black stripes and beautiful yellow eyes. She is one of the many cats currently available for adoption in our cat colony. She is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting the Petworks Animal Services facility and adopting her today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive. Call 423-247-1671.
Ace is an Australian cattle dog/blue heeler/pit bull terrier mix that loves to run and play, so he will need a yard to run in. Ace is good with kids and other dogs, but not cats. Look at those beautiful ears! He cannot have blankets or soft toys because he will eat them. Ace has been neutered, is current on vaccinations and microchipped. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Purdy!
Purdy is a big, handsome boy that has lots of love to give. He became overwhelmed and was very scared when he came to the shelter. Now he is learning to not be afraid. He would do best in a quiet home. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 4 23-926-8769.
Meet Lucy!
Lucy is a 7-month-old, female, tabby cat. Lucy is an owner-surrender with brown and black stripes and beautiful yellow eyes. She is one of the many cats currently available for adoption in our cat colony. She is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting the Petworks Animal Services facility and adopting her today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive. Call 423-247-1671.