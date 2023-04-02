This handsome boy is Arlo. He is referred to as the gentle giant. He is easy to walk and gets along with most dogs. Don’t let the white face fool you; he still has lots of energy to play. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Sugar!
Sugar is a 1-year-old, spayed, female, mixed-breed dog. She is a beautiful girl that enjoys spending time with other dogs but prefers not to include cats in her circle of friends. Sugar is very playful and loves spending time outside. Sugar is one of the many dogs currently available for adoption in our dog kennel. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting her today! Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Addy!
Addy is a sweet, 2-year-old panther that enjoys being petted and loves wet food. Addy also likes helping us when we clean the floor — by chasing the mop! She is playful and gets along with most cats. Addy can be an independent girl when she wants, but she can also be a big cuddle bug. Addy qualifies for the Spring Fling adoption fee of $20.23 through April. Call Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.