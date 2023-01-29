Look at the fat face on this boy. Fluffy Butt needs a special home because he came to us with an old injury to his right front leg. An X-ray determined he had been shot in the elbow, and due to a lack of veterinary care it fused back incorrectly. It is not painful, and he can still walk and play. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Look at the fat face on this boy. Fluffy Butt needs a special home because he came to us with an old injury to his right front leg. An X-ray determined he had been shot in the elbow, and due to a lack of veterinary care it fused back incorrectly. It is not painful, and he can still walk and play. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Ted!
Ted is a 1-year-old medium-sized cane corso mix with incredibly high anxiety. He needs an active family and a lot of exercise throughout the day and someone who can be patient and help him through his anxiety. Ted is dog selective, good with children over 12 years old, house-trained, neutered, current on vaccinations and microchipped. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Lilly!
Lilly is a 7-year-old, female, domestic long-haired feline. Lilly came in as an owner surrender and is already spayed. She has a mostly brown coat and green eyes. She is one of the many cats available for adoption in our cat colony. She is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting her today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.