Mischa is a beautiful 5-year-old Great Pyrenees that is super friendly, sweet, good with cats, other dogs and children, house trained, and good on a leash. She is on a special diet. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Sable came from a hoarder situation but has come a long way and is becoming more sociable. She is still a little shy but will greet you at the door. She likes other cats. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Zorro would love to be your hiking buddy. This sweet boy is intelligent, walks great on a leash, likes other dogs, and loves everyone he meets. He likes to snuggle. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. Call 423-926-8769.
This beautiful girl is 2 years old. Jasper is very friendly and affectionate. She loves to be petted while snoozing on her bed. She would prefer to be the only cat. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Hermie is a beautiful, 2-year-old, male, boxer mix dog. He is such a sweet and goofy boy. Hermie is looking for an active home with a fenced yard because he loves to run and play. He is good with other dogs. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Ringo is an 11-month-old, neutered, male cat. He is a beautiful tabby cat and is one of our longest shelter residents. This boy is super sweet and loves to be cuddled. Ringo needs a home to call his own. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Mischa is a beautiful 5-year-old Great Pyrenees that is super friendly, sweet, good with cats, other dogs and children, house trained, and good on a leash. She is on a special diet. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Sable!
Sable came from a hoarder situation but has come a long way and is becoming more sociable. She is still a little shy but will greet you at the door. She likes other cats. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Zorro!
Zorro would love to be your hiking buddy. This sweet boy is intelligent, walks great on a leash, likes other dogs, and loves everyone he meets. He likes to snuggle. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Jasper!
This beautiful girl is 2 years old. Jasper is very friendly and affectionate. She loves to be petted while snoozing on her bed. She would prefer to be the only cat. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Hermie!
Hermie is a beautiful, 2-year-old, male, boxer mix dog. He is such a sweet and goofy boy. Hermie is looking for an active home with a fenced yard because he loves to run and play. He is good with other dogs. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Ringo!
Ringo is an 11-month-old, neutered, male cat. He is a beautiful tabby cat and is one of our longest shelter residents. This boy is super sweet and loves to be cuddled. Ringo needs a home to call his own. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.