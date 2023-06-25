Meet Duke! Duke is a friendly 6-year-old boxer mix. He is a great dog, house trained, has good manners, loves kids and is OK with dogs that are smaller than him. We don’t know how he’d react to a dog his size or larger. He does not do well with cats. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.
Meet Acea! Acea is a 2-year-old boy that has the cutest mustache. He is a little shy so he might need a quiet home. Acea would probably do best with no dogs and children over 12 years old. He does great with other cats and loves playing with feather toys. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.
Meet Floof! Floof is a 6-year-old spayed female cat. She is a sweet flashy tabby. Floof is one of many cats currently available for adoption at Petworks. Please consider visiting the Petworks Animal Services facility and adopting today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Meet Mittens! Mittens is a 1-year-old, neutered, male cat. He is a sweet boy with lots of personality! Mittens is currently in our cat colony, so he does well with other kitties. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Meet Nala! Nala is very active and would love an active family. She does not do well with other dogs. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Hester! This sweet girl is approximately 2 years old. Hester came to the shelter as a stray. She is friendly and sweet. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Duke! Duke is a friendly 6-year-old boxer mix. He is a great dog, house trained, has good manners, loves kids and is OK with dogs that are smaller than him. We don’t know how he’d react to a dog his size or larger. He does not do well with cats. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.
Meet Acea! Acea is a 2-year-old boy that has the cutest mustache. He is a little shy so he might need a quiet home. Acea would probably do best with no dogs and children over 12 years old. He does great with other cats and loves playing with feather toys. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.
Meet Floof! Floof is a 6-year-old spayed female cat. She is a sweet flashy tabby. Floof is one of many cats currently available for adoption at Petworks. Please consider visiting the Petworks Animal Services facility and adopting today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Meet Mittens! Mittens is a 1-year-old, neutered, male cat. He is a sweet boy with lots of personality! Mittens is currently in our cat colony, so he does well with other kitties. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Meet Nala! Nala is very active and would love an active family. She does not do well with other dogs. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Hester! This sweet girl is approximately 2 years old. Hester came to the shelter as a stray. She is friendly and sweet. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.