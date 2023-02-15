ENTER-TV-TINSEL-2-MCT

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in the Paramount+ original series ‘Star Trek: Picard.’

 Trae Patton/Paramount+/TNS

When Patrick Stewart was first offered the role of Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in a “Star Trek” adventure, he had no clue what that was. He had to ask his children.

“I got this famous call from my agent, whom I had never met, who said, ‘I’ve got two questions for you, Patrick. What were you doing at UCLA last night? And why should Gene Roddenberry want to see you this morning?’ That was the beginning of it,” he recalls.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you