Summer Wells and her brothers are shown at church in Kingsport in this undated photo. Summer was 5 when she was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021. TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said Wednesday that the investigation into her disappearance is continuing, but no new information is available. In a blog post, Don and Candus Wells, the children’s parents, say that the Department of Children’s Services is keeping the couple from contacting their sons.
Donald Wells is shown with his wife, Candus, and their four children, including Summer (pink jacket). The 5-year-old girl has been missing from their home in Hawkins County’s Beech Creek community since June 15.
Contributed
Summer Wells
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services.
Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers were removed from the home by DCS over a month later, around July 26.
At the time, no exact reason was given for the removal. However, Summer’s father, Don Wells, mentioned in an interview at that time that his home wasn’t safe due to the increased public interest in the case.
On Jan. 16, in a post titled “the last straw” on the family’s blog at findsummerwells.com, Don and Candus Wells claim that DCS is keeping them from contacting their sons.
Don was released from jail on Oct. 30, 2022 after serving time for a DUI conviction that violated his probation.
“It doesn’t matter what people think of us,” Don states. “After nine months, I return to the loss of everything. My wife and I strip the house and start to rebuild our lives from scratch, and what is the first thing DCS does? They tell us we can no longer see or call our boys.”
Don then accuses DCS of mistreating his family.
“Here we are, an Amber Alert family,” he says. “Our daughter Summer is still missing, and DCS won’t let us talk to our own boys, her brothers? It may seem like a harsh word, but the DCS have kidnapped our boys. If they treat us, American Citizens, this way concerning our boys — no communication!? — then what chance do we have of ever seeing Summer again if she is found!!?”
In the post, Don mentions recent articles about DCS and talks about the state of the DCS system. He also talks about how others should be outraged as well.
“This broken system cash cow must have, we ask, everyone who loves Summer Moon-Utah Wells to cry out as her voice in a demonstration to the State of Tennessee that this is wrong beyond wrong what they are doing to children and their families,” Don stated. “Yes, on the personal side, we see no reason they have stripped us of all communication with our boys.”
Don said he believes Summer would want him and Candus to fight for the family.
“But the picture is much, much bigger than us,” Don writes. “Say what you want about us, but the DCS system is broken, and Summer would tell us to fight for the sake of her brothers as well as all the children in these articles that we will be posting.”
Near the end of the post, Don said the couple will no longer remain silent.
“It has been one year since we went quiet,” Don stated. “That ends. We are sick of it all.”
At the end of the post, Don includes a song titled “Naturally, We’re Sick Of It All,” which he said explains their feelings as parents. Several links to articles about DCS are also attached to the post.
Leslie Earhart, public information officer for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the case is ongoing. However, no new information is available.
The Kingsport Times News reached out to DCS for comment, but received no response before the publication deadline.